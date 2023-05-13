Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Date: [Current Date]

A couple has been sentenced to prison at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday 10 May for making and supplying fake IDs over a four-year period.

Qerim Deda, a 30-year-old from Albania, was sentenced to 4 years and eleven months for offences of making and supplying false documents and possession of false documents with intent. Alvina Timcisina, a 36-year-old from Romania, was sentenced to 2 years and 5 months for similar offences.

The couple resided together on Olympic Way in Wembley and pleaded guilty to their crimes.

Detective Sergeant Darren Norman of the City of London Police praised the investigation, stating, “We identified that the pair had sourced around 20,000 blank plastic ID cards, editing software, and high-quality printers, thereby demonstrating the level of their offending, having spent over £20k on supplies. Their ill-gotten gains had funded a very lavish lifestyle of expensive restaurants and a two-thousand-pound-a-month flat.”

The case highlighted the excellent police work involved, starting from routine stops by City of London Police officers for drug offences and leading to a Northumbria police investigation in 2021, where criminals had paid Deda for false identity documents. The authorities were relentless in pursuing individuals who facilitated criminal activity within the city.

The investigation began in the summer of 2021 when City of London Police analyzed mobile phones seized from Albanian males arrested for drug supply. Telephone numbers linked to false identity documents were identified, and communication with the numbers attributed to Deda provided evidence of arrangements and prices for the supply of fake identification documents.

The Serious and Organized Crime Team conducted a lengthy investigation with the support of staff from across the force. In March 2022, when the couple was arrested, a computer was found with over 10,000 images related to the production of counterfeit ID cards, serving as evidence of their extensive criminal activities. The officers also discovered digital copies of bank statements, utility bills, and payslips, which were used to obtain bank accounts, accommodation, and employment.

Deda and Timcisina primarily targeted Albanians residing in the UK illegally. Timcisina’s bank account was frozen, and £47,394 was forfeited from her.

During sentencing, it was stated that the pair had caused significant harm due to their long-term and sophisticated criminal activities. Both offenders were actively engaged in producing a large number of counterfeit documents and had gained considerable financial profit from their crimes.