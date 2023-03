Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

The courts and tribunals will temporarily close over the Easter period, from Friday 7 to Monday 10 April 2023. They will reopen on Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Some magistrates’ courts will be open on Saturday 8 and Monday 10 April 2023, but for remand hearings only. We’ve listed these courts below.

Always check with the court before you travel. You can find contact details on our Find a court or tribunal service.

North East

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court

Teesside Magistrates’ Court

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court

York Magistrates’ Court

Leeds Magistrates’ Court

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court

Hull Magistrates’ Court

Grimsby Magistrates’ Court

North West

Warrington Magistrates’ Court

Crewe Magistrates’ Court (Saturday 8 April only)

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court

Manchester Magistrates’ Court

Barrow Magistrates’ Court

Carlisle Magistrates’ Court

Preston Magistrates’ Court

Midlands

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Leicester Magistrates’ Court

Northampton Magistrates’ Court

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court

Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court

Coventry Magistrates’ Court

Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates’ Court

Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court

Walsall Magistrates’ Court

South West

Southampton Magistrates’ Court

Swindon Magistrates’ Court

Bristol Magistrates’ Court

Taunton Magistrates’ Court

Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court

Poole Magistrates’ Court

Exeter Magistrates’ Court

Cornwall Magistrates’ Court

South East

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court

Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court

Luton Magistrates’ Court

Hatfield Magistrates’ Court

North Kent Magistrates’ Court (Medway)

East Kent Magistrates’ Court (Folkestone)

Norwich Magistrates’ Court

Ipswich Magistrates’ Court

Brighton Magistrates’ Court

Guildford Magistrates’ Court

Reading Magistrates’ Court

Oxford Magistrates’ Court

High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court

London

Bromley Magistrates’ Court

Croydon Magistrates’ Court

Highbury Magistrates’ Court

Thames Magistrates’ Court

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court

Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Willesden Magistrates’ Court

Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court

Wales