Cowes Man Charged for Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure on Isle of Wight Cycle Track

A 24-year-old man from Cowes, Isle of Wight, has been charged in connection with sexual assault and indecent exposure incidents that occurred on a cycle track in the area. Laurence Marsden, residing on Bernard Road, Cowes, was arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday, July 30.

Following the investigation, Marsden has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of sexual assault. One of the indecent exposure charges is related to an incident that took place on Saturday, July 1, on the cycle track between Cowes and Stag Lane.

Another indecent exposure charge and the sexual assault charge are linked to an incident that occurred on Monday, June 26, on the same cycle track. During this incident, it was reported that Marsden indecently exposed himself to two women and then proceeded to touch one of them.

The authorities have remanded Laurence Marsden to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.

The Isle of Wight community is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety, particularly in public spaces. Authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the local community and will continue to investigate and address such incidents promptly.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any concerns to the police to help maintain a safe and secure environment on the Isle of Wight.