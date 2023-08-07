Crack Cocaine Hidden in Sock: Nottinghamshire Police’s Proactive Stop

A man was caught hiding crack cocaine in his sock after a proactive stop by Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team.

Officers’ suspicions were aroused after spotting a car while on patrol in the Radford area of Nottingham.

After the Vauxhall Astra came to a stop in Argyle Street, officers detained and searched a man while further inquiries were carried out.

The team’s crimefighting work can be seen on tonight’s brand new episode of Police Interceptors.

Recalling the stop, made on 3 August 2022, Police Constable Ken Tinley, of the knife crime team, said: “My suspicions were raised about this car as I had sighted it minutes earlier on an adjacent street.

“I found it strange it was loitering in the area, being registered out of Nottingham city, and that the drivers had changed.

“As the car passed me in Clifford Street, I saw it in my rear view mirror and could see it picking up speed as it moved up the hill.

“I turned my police vehicle around and illuminated my blue lights and sirens with a view of catching up with it and directing it to stop.

“My initial intention was to confirm the driver had the necessary documentation and insurance for the vehicle.

“After it suddenly stopped, I positioned my vehicle close to the passenger door to prevent any sudden attempt to escape and spoke to an occupant.

“I had identified grounds to detain him for a stop and search, however he became more and more irate. When he saw more officers arrive, he became more compliant, and I handcuffed him.

“I asked if there was anything in the car of concern. After a pause, he said ‘I’ve just been to score.’ I asked where the drugs were and he said in his sock.

“Inside was a scrap of toilet paper which contained two off-white rocks wrapped in clingfilm. I suspected this to be crack cocaine and seized the drugs.”

The man was subsequently reported for summons to face a charge of possession of a Class A drug.

PC Tinley added: “Sadly drugs and knife crime often go hand-in-hand, so by tackling drug-related crime it can also help drive down violence in our communities.

“That’s why we would urge anyone who has suspicions about drugs activity to report it to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 as we continue to strive to make our streets safer.”

Meanwhile, in tonight’s action-packed episode, the chase is on as officers manage to catch up with and arrest two suspects in the Costhorpe area believed to be travelling in a stolen vehicle.

Elsewhere, a copper’s nose proves to be on the money as he spots a late-night drink driver in the Radford area, officers put the brakes on a banned driver, and a Ford Transit driver faces the repercussions after officers pull him over and inspect his vehicle.

Catch all this and more on Channel 5 at 8pm.