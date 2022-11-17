Crashed HGV has no current MOT and was overdue by Five months as witnesses claim young boy was driving moments before life changing collision in Strood

Dramatic photograph captures the moment onlookers rushed to assist after a lorry overturned in a residential street after being in collision with an other vehicle

At around 1.30pm, emergency services were called to Station Road in Strood after reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.

People were seen clearing rubble from the back of the lorry with their bare hands.



There were three fire engines, police officers, paramedics, and an air ambulance on the scene.

One person was reported to have serious injuries, and two others were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The HGV is currently on its side, with its contents spilling onto the pavement.



Pictures show how people rushed to help and surrounded the vehicle.

Checks show that the vehicle’s MOT on Renault Premium has been out of date for some time and had been for five months one of the main failures of its previous test was

Brake Systems and Components and Steering Following the collision between Frindsbury Road and Banks Road, Station Road is closed in both directions.

A man speaking at the scene said that: “A young boy was driving the unlicenced HGV when it overturned. Emergency services were here within minutes, and then several police cars, and ambulances arrived on the scene.”

A police spokesman, road closures are in effect, and motorists should avoid the area.

Both directions of Frindsbury Road are also closed.