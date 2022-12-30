Crawley Town Football managers step down with immediate effect

Crawley Town Football can confirm that First-Team Manager Matthew Etherington and Assistant Manager Simon Davies have left their roles at Crawley Town Football Club with immediate effect.

Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

The club will appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible.