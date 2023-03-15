Crimestoppers Are Offering A Reward Of Up To £20,000 For Information On The Murder Of A Wisbech Pensioner Una Crown Ten Years Ago, Which Leads To The Conviction Of Those Responsible.





Police were called after family members and a neighbour discovered the body of 86-year-old Una in her bungalow in Magazine Lane on Sunday, 13 January 2013.



She had been seen alive two days previously (Friday, 11 January) and had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm on the Saturday, the day before her body was discovered by police.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.

Mrs Crown’s clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house and self-extinguished.

“This is a truly awful, shocking and sad case. Our thoughts are very much with Una’s family and friends who remain desperate for answers and justice.



“We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions. Our charity, which is independent of the police, exists to help make all communities safer by giving people a way to speak up about crime, completely anonymously. You can talk to Crimestoppers with no comeback. This means we never ask for or store any of your personal details.



“If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, your information could make a positive difference and you could be eligible for a reward. Please call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information. No one will ever know you contacted us.”Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers South East Regional Manager

“We are thankful to the charity Crimestoppers for offering this reward.



“Ten years on from this tragic case, Mrs Crown’s murderer has not been caught and we have not been able to get justice for her family.



“We continue to seek opportunities for new lines of enquiry and a TV appearance on Crimewatch and subsequent reward of up to £20,000, will give us another chance to re-appeal to the public and keep the case in people’s minds.



“We still believe the answer to solving this case lies within the local community. I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch – someone out there knows what happened to Mrs Crown.



“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this investigation.”Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit

Anonymity:

Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact us online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

Claiming a reward:

Whilst the overwhelming majority of people who contact Crimestoppers do so without asking for a reward, the £20,000 offer is available to encourage someone with vital information to come forward, anonymously.



The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling our charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via the anonymous online form, the ‘keeping in contact’ facility must be used and a reward code must be requested. You must log back in 24 hours later to get the code. You will be asked to check with Crimestoppers two months later with the reward code to see if there has been a positive result. More details about the rewards process – at the heart of which is ensuring you stay 100% anonymous – can be found here.