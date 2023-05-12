Friday, May 12, 2023
Criminal Investigation Launched Into Police Officers Following Taser-related Death In South-east London

Two police officers are now under criminal investigation following the death of a man who fell from a balcony after being shot with a Taser. The incident occurred in Rye Hill Park, Peckham, when officers responded to reports of a man threatening to jump on April 12.

According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), one officer discharged the Taser before the yet-to-be-identified man fell five floors to the ground. The IOPC stated that both officers are being investigated for gross negligence manslaughter, while one of the officers is also under investigation for unlawful act manslaughter. In addition, the officers have been served with gross misconduct notices for potentially breaching police standards of professional behavior.

The IOPC clarified that the serving of misconduct notices does not automatically indicate that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. The watchdog provided further details, noting that police had been called to the flat on April 11 after a report of a man shouting from the balcony, but they received no response from inside the property. Although they received another call later on, no officers attended.

The officers returned to the flat around 2:00 AM BST on April 12, forced entry, and confronted a man making threats to jump from the balcony. They tried to persuade him to come inside and requested a police negotiator. Over the course of the next hour, all but two officers left the scene.

At around 3:30 AM, an officer discharged their Taser, leading to the man falling from the balcony railing. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away the following day. It is worth noting that the man fell just before the negotiator entered the flat.

The IOPC stated that body-worn video footage is currently being reviewed, and the Taser downloads will also be analyzed. Amanda Rowe, Director of the IOPC, emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages and will assess whether the force used was reasonable, appropriate, and proportionate in the given circumstances.

The IOPC expressed their condolences to the deceased man and his family, adding that after the investigation concludes, they will determine whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision. They will also decide if any officers should face disciplinary proceedings. The date for the inquest into the man’s death has not been set yet

