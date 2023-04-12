Crown Jewels light and sound show to tour UK and bring magic of Coronation to millions

Crown Jewels to be projected onto Tower of London before touring iconic landmarks across the four nations

The move is part of events to mark Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort’s Coronation celebrations which will see more than 100,000 people attend live screenings of the event next month at 57 UK sites

It is also revealed today that 50,000 Coronation Big Lunches to mark the event are expected

A new immersive light and sound show displaying the Crown Jewels on iconic UK landmarks will tour the country as part of plans to tell the story of coronations to thousands of people.

‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis, will explore the history of coronations in an immersive visual and musical show which it is planning to project on some of the country’s most famous landmarks and locations.

The programme will launch by being projected onto the Tower of London in Autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country.

In addition, the Government has today confirmed additional screening sites for the Their Majesties’ Coronation, bringing the total to 57 in locations including Ely Cathedral, Trinity Market in Hull and Alnwick Castle, Northumberland, meaning that more than 100,000 people will be able to watch the Coronation live in their hometowns.

To mark the Coronation weekend, communities are being encouraged to come together for street parties on the Sunday and across the UK more than 32,000 Coronation Big Lunch packs have been ordered with around 50,000 neighbourhood events, attended by millions of people, being planned. Eighty per cent of those signing up are first-time organisers. Plans include a youth centre Big Lunch in Shetland to community focused celebrations across the water in Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. A community carnival is being planned in Morecambe and a Big Lunch paddle board will take place in Bude, Cornwall.

There will also be hundreds of thousands of opportunities to take part in The Big Help Out on the additional Bank Holiday granted to celebrate the Coronation on Monday 8th May. The project aims to ensure the Coronation leaves a lasting legacy in communities by inspiring and recruiting a new generation of volunteers. Opportunities include the chance to volunteer in your local community, with everyone from the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs to the smallest local volunteering groups already signed up.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

The Coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our magnificent national story. It promises to be full of memorable experiences for the whole country, with millions of us bearing witness to a moment of history for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Every part of the United Kingdom should have a chance to see and feel the joy of the Coronation, and this giant light projection will give communities the chance to see precious centuries-old Royal treasures up close over the next year.

With less than a month to go until Coronation weekend, there are countless opportunities for people to be part of it – whether it’s watching the service on a big screen in your community, hosting your own Big Lunch for family, friends and neighbours or volunteering in The Big Help Out to give something back.

The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey followed by a spectacular Coronation Concert held at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May. On Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, the public are encouraged to come together to take part in celebratory Coronation Big Lunches and in a national day of volunteering as part of the Big Help Out. Events taking place across the country are detailed on the Government’s Coronation map which is available on coronation.gov.uk.

The programme of events will reflect the modern, diverse, multi-faith United Kingdom and promote the themes of youth, community, diversity, and sustainability.

Lindsey Brummitt, Programme Director at the Eden Project, home of The Big Lunch, said:

It’s fantastic to see such an appetite for connection and community across the UK and it is growing every day!

What makes the Coronation Big Lunch on 6-8 May weekend ‘Big’ is everyone, everywhere doing the same thing on the same weekend – sharing friendship, food and fun with their neighbours and communities.

You can have a sarnie with a neighbour, connect over a cuppa, host a back garden BBQ or put tables down the street – how you decide to join in is up to you.

It is a fantastic way to celebrate where you live, be part of history and even fundraise for a charity or cause you care about. Bust out the bunting, knock on a neighbours door and get to know one another a little better over a tasty snack – it’s such an easy way to be part of everything!

Matt Hyde, CEO of the Scouts, said:

It’s just about a month to go until The Big Help Out – The event will provide so many opportunities for new volunteers to find their passion and to support causes that make a difference in their local communities. Research tells us that volunteering is good for you in so many ways so if you have not signed up yet check out the app and get involved and change your life and others lives forever.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said:

With one month to go before The Big Help Out, there is plenty of time for people to explore the abundance of exciting volunteering opportunities in their area.

Royal Voluntary Service has a real mix of activities available in the app, from helping to run craft and activity sessions or providing a friendly service in one of our retail outlets, to helping decorate a hall to host a Coronation lunch for 100 people! And that’s just us.

There are thousands of unique options available from other charities and organisations, big and small, so there is something to inspire everyone to join in and lend a hand.

Packs to plan for a Coronation Big Lunch can be found here.

You can find events in your local community on the government’s interactive Coronation map here.

Full list of locations hosting screens for the Coronation:

North West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

Eurovision Village on the Pier Head, Liverpool

North East

Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre

Washington Galleries, Sunderland

Hylton Castle, Sunderland

Backhouse Park, Sunderland

Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland

Barnes Park – Sunderland

Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Darlington Market Square, Darlington

Yorkshire and Humber

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

The Glass Works, Barnsley

South West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, South Gloucestershire

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

The Barbican, Plymouth

South East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

Holland Park, Kensington and Chelsea, London

Valence Park, Dagenham, London

Walpole Park, Ealing, London

East of England

The Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon

Peterborough Cathedral and Cathedral Gardens, Peterborough

Ely Cathedral, Ely

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham Castle, Nottingham

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff

Scotland

Edinburgh (location TBC)

Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow

Northern Ireland