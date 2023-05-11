Croydon Crime Scene Live updates: Malcolm Wicks House in Croydon has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation, with police and forensic Scene of Crime officers securing the area near a lift

Malcolm Wicks House in Croydon has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation, with police and forensic Scene of Crime officers securing the area near a lift. Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have also been involved, assisting the police in searching for any potential weapons that may have been concealed in the lift shaft.

The exact nature of the incident has not been disclosed by authorities, and further details regarding the ongoing investigation at Malcolm Wicks House on Fell Road remain limited. However, the presence of both police and fire crews underscores the significance of the case and the thoroughness of the investigation.

The London Fire Brigade has provided valuable assistance to the police by utilizing their expertise in conducting a search for any hidden weapons that may be present in the lift shaft. Their collaborative efforts aim to ensure a comprehensive examination of the crime scene and the collection of relevant evidence.

Residents and individuals in the vicinity of Malcolm Wicks House may have noticed an increased police and fire brigade presence as the authorities continue their work. The investigation remains active, and law enforcement officials are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.

We have reached out to the Met Police for a statement

More to follow