Croydon hospital A and E evacuated after blaze breaks out

Police Probe Launched After Two Stabbed In Broad Daylight Attack In Croydon

The Accident and Emergency department at Croydon’s main hospital is currently closed due to a fire. Croydon University Hospital confirmed that its A&E department is closed after a fire broke out earlier today (Sunday, March 5).

The hospital announced the news at 7.03 p.m., confirming that no one was injured in the fire and that they intend to reopen as soon as possible. In the meantime, patients who require medical attention should dial NHS 111.

“Our A&E is currently closed due to an earlier fire,” Croydon Health Services NHS Trust tweeted.

“We are pleased to confirm that all of our patients and staff are safe, and we will reopen soon thanks to the quick work of London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire), but please contact #NHS111 if you require urgent or emergency care.”

