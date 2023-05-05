Croydon Incident Live: Police and Paramedics injured whilst answering a 999 call in Croydon

Police and Paramedics have been treated after a substance was sprayed into a building whilst they answered a 999 Call in the centre of Croydon South London.

The emergency workers had been called to a property on Oakfeld Road in Croydon just after 2pm on Friday 5th May 2023.

Fire crews and further paramedics had to be called to treat and assist their Colleague who had been affected by an unknown substance that was sprayed into the building.

Police have closed the road and a crime scene and inner cordon have been established. It is unclear if other residents living in the building have been affected and if the building has been evacuated.

The Met Police and the London Ambulance Service have been approached for comment

More to Follow