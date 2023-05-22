Croydon Live updates: Police Respond to Suspect Device Found in Croydon Street

A suspect device, believed to be a fuse from a World War II shell, has been discovered in Croydon. Police are actively responding to the situation, and Croydon Police Station has been designated as the rendezvous point (RVP) for the incident.

The incident unfolded at 8.15pm on May 22, 2023, in the vicinity of Croydon Clocktower on Katharine Street, Croydon.

Police were alerted to the presence of a suspect device, suspected to be a fuse from a World War II shell.

As a precautionary measure, Croydon Police Station has been established as the RVP, where emergency response and specialists will gather to assess and safely handle the situation. The device’s potential threat level is currently being evaluated by trained professionals.

Details regarding the discovery of the device and the circumstances surrounding its presence are yet to be disclosed.

Officers are working diligently to ensure the safety of the public and to neutralise any potential risks associated with the suspect device.

Residents and individuals in the area are urged to remain vigilant, follow the instructions of officers, and cooperate fully.

As further information becomes available, updates will be provided to keep the community informed.

The discovery of a suspect device is always treated with utmost seriousness, Police and the London Fire Brigade are well-equipped and trained to handle such situations safely. The primary concern of the authorities is the safety and well-being of the public, and every effort is being made to resolve the incident efficiently and effectively.

A Road Closure has been put in place and the EOD have been requested to attend the location of the discovery.

The Met Police have been approached for a comment