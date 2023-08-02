Weather where you are

Croydon man who stabbed partner more than 50 times in ‘frenzied’ attack found guilty of murder

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in South Norwood

David Xavier, 38, has been found guilty of the murder of his partner, Andreia Guilherme, after a “jealous and angry” attack in their home in Croydon, south London. The harrowing incident occurred in December 2020, following a heated argument when Ms Guilherme tried to end their relationship.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard that in the lead-up to the attack, the defendant had become increasingly jealous and angry. Ms Guilherme sent voice notes and messages to her friends and family, expressing her fear and concern for her safety.

Prosecutor Paul Raudnitz KC revealed that on the night of the attack, the victim sent audio recordings of heated exchanges on Facebook Messenger. In these messages, Xavier accused her, in Portuguese, of being involved with multiple men. Ms Guilherme texted her cousin about Xavier picking up a knife and told the defendant’s sister that he had pointed a knife at her, describing him as “crazy.”

Just before midnight, she sent another audio recording to a friend, stating that Xavier was “coming after me with a knife.” Tragically, this was the last communication she made before the attack, during which Xavier brutally stabbed her to death.

Mr Raudnitz described the attack as “frenzied,” detailing that Andreia Guilherme sustained over 50 stab wounds to the front and back of her body. Some of the wounds were inflicted with such force that they damaged her internal organs and left knife marks on her ribs’ bone and cartilage. She had also attempted to defend herself, evidenced by cuts on her hand.

Shortly after the final communication with Ms Guilherme, Xavier called his sister and coldly informed her that the victim was dead. When Xavier’s sister and her husband rushed to the flat, they discovered him covered in blood, holding a knife, and the lifeless body of Ms Guilherme on the bedroom floor.

David Xavier was remanded into custody following the guilty verdict, and he is set to be sentenced on Friday. The horrifying incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and supporting victims to prevent such tragic outcomes in the future.

