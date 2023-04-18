Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

by uknip247

This afternoon (Tuesday, April 18), a person was killed in an accident. As a result, a major South London route has been closed in both directions.

Croydon Road has been blocked following the accident, which occurred between the intersections with Westerham Road and Farnborough Common.

Police have confirmed that the collision was fatal, but the age and gender of the deceased have yet to be determined.

Officers are investigating a deadly accident on Croydon Road in Keston. The route will remain closed for the time being, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.”

The A232 Croydon Road has been closed in both directions between the A233 Westerham Road (Keston Mark, Keston) and the A21 Farnborough Common (Farnborough).”

As a result of the road closure, three London buses have been diverted; the affected routes are the 353, 654, and R2.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifeboat launched to search for black hull RIB

Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside the address

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a man on suspicion of funding terrorism, as part of wider UK and US coordinated...

Two people have died following a collision on the A50 between Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier today

DWP Universal Credit recipients must disclose these 15 changes or face going to court and being fined

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.