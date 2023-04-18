Croydon Road has been blocked following the fatal collision

This afternoon (Tuesday, April 18), a person was killed in an accident. As a result, a major South London route has been closed in both directions.

Croydon Road has been blocked following the accident, which occurred between the intersections with Westerham Road and Farnborough Common.

Police have confirmed that the collision was fatal, but the age and gender of the deceased have yet to be determined.

Officers are investigating a deadly accident on Croydon Road in Keston. The route will remain closed for the time being, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.”

The A232 Croydon Road has been closed in both directions between the A233 Westerham Road (Keston Mark, Keston) and the A21 Farnborough Common (Farnborough).”

As a result of the road closure, three London buses have been diverted; the affected routes are the 353, 654, and R2.