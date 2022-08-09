A Croydon schoolgirl drowned after going missing at a water park when she was 11 years old. The teen was reportedly attending a birthday party when she went missing from an inflatable assault course on Saturday between 3 and 4 p.m. (August 6).

Kyra Hill, a student at Coombe Wood School in Croydon, is now being identified as the missing girl. She would have turned 12 on August 18 – 12 days after her tragic death at the Liquid Leisure water park in Windsor.

Kyra was discovered around 5.10 p.m. and was rushed to Wexham Park Hospital. Police are now looking into her death, which is being investigated as unexplained.

Kyra’s classmates describe the top-of-the-class student as “so kind” and “really smart.” A 12-year-old friend commented: “Kyra was extremely gracious. She was extremely intelligent, ranking first in all of our classes. She enjoyed making people happy and cared about them.”

According to a friend, the 11-year-old was an avid footballer. She was a Manchester United fan and played for her Croydon school team. “She was such a sweet girl,” sobbed the mother of another of Kyra’s classmates. On social media, another person paid tribute to her, writing, “Your smile and hugs gave me life, and you will never be forgotten.”

At 3 p.m., Kyra began a Total Wipeout-style challenge with about ten friends. When she did not return nearly an hour later, the alarm was raised. Thames Valley Police confirmed that at around 3.55pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to reports of a child in distress at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.

According to reports, the birthday girl’s mother ensured that all of the children attending could swim with their parents before inviting them. According to Liquid Leisure, everyone must confirm that they are strong swimmers and provide life jackets for inflatables.