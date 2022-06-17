A large cordon has been erected following reports of 100 teenagers in Park and a fight that resulted in a teenager being stabbed.

Police have cordoned off the park and ordered the bus station to be closed while they conduct an investigation. The London air ambulance landed nearby and treated the injured man, who was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at 21:03hrs on Friday, 17 June to reports of a stabbing in the Crystal Palace Parade.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7292/17Jun. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As a result of the incident a Section 60 was authorised for the Crystal Palace area to help police prevent further violence. This gives officers additional stop and search powers and is in place until 04:00hrs on Saturday, 18 June.