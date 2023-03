Thomas William Bolton, was last seen in Carlisle this evening at approximately 22:00hrs. He also has links to the Rickerby area of Carlisle.

Thomas is described as 6ft 2, black long hair, of athletic build wearing a stripy jumper and a rain coat.

If sighted or anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police, quoting log 228 of 28th March.