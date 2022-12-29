Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday, December 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Cumbria Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of A Teenager Missing From Kendal
Home BREAKING Cumbria Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Kendal

Cumbria Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Kendal

by @uknip247

Mckenzie Johnson is 14-years-old and was last seen in the Endmoor area yesterday afternoon (28th December).
Mckenzie may still be in Kendal, but there is a chance she may have travelled further.
Mckenzie is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with very long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a short brown jacket, cream hoodie, black leggings and white trainers.
Anyone with information on Mckenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Police would also ask Mckenzie, if she sees this appeal, to contact officers directly to let them know she is safe and well.
Information can be reported to police via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it. You can also call 101.
Please include the reference, log 73 of the 28th of December, with any information reported.

RELATED ARTICLES

Greater Manchester Police Major Incident Team launch Operation Vestige day of action...

Jools Holland hosts his Annual Hootenanny which sees him and his Rhythm...

The government has stated that the search for a missing fisherman whose...

Police are searching for wanted person Kieran Bond from Stafford

Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify...

Marcus Charles Spencer, a London-born entrepreneur and athlete with a diverse background...

Police are appealing for further information after a theft from a motor...

Brazilian footballer Pelé, widely regarded as the finest player the sport has...

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Elle Edwards in a pub have...

Sixty firefighters called to Chiswick blaze

Officers investigating the the death of the man who was found at...

Hate crime inquiry launched after man defecates in garden

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"