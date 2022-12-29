Cumbria Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Kendal

Mckenzie Johnson is 14-years-old and was last seen in the Endmoor area yesterday afternoon (28th December).

Mckenzie may still be in Kendal, but there is a chance she may have travelled further.

Mckenzie is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with very long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a short brown jacket, cream hoodie, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Mckenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Police would also ask Mckenzie, if she sees this appeal, to contact officers directly to let them know she is safe and well.

Information can be reported to police via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it. You can also call 101.

Please include the reference, log 73 of the 28th of December, with any information reported.