Curtis 'Cocky' Warren, 59, a notorious British drug baron who once led a gang worth £200 million, is released from maximum security prison after 14 years but BANNED from using WhatsApp

Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren, 59, a former drug lord, has been released from prison.
The former Merseyside crime boss spent 14 years in HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire.
He was once thought to be worth £200 million before being apprehended in a cannabis plot in 2009. He is said to be planning a return to his old haunts in Liverpool.

After 14 years in a maximum security prison, a drug lord once described as Britain’s version of Pablo Escobar has been released.

Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren, 59, was escorted out of Cambridgeshire’s Whitemoor Jail today and is said to be returning to the Merseyside region where he once ran his empire.

The former crime boss’s gang was previously estimated to be worth £200 million, and he will be subjected to some of the most stringent bail conditions possible, according to The Sun.

Warren is not allowed to use social media apps like WhatsApp or Facebook, and he must give officers 24 hours’ notice before entering any friend’s car.

He is also barred from possessing more than £1,000 in cash, and the National Crime Agency (NCA) will conduct a five-year investigation into his finances.

Warren has been compared to the infamous Colombian drug lord and cartel leader Pablo Escobar (pictured), who was killed in a shootout with authorities in Medellin, Colombia in 1993.

‘Cocky always planned on coming back to Liverpool,’ a source close to Warren said.

‘The first thing he wanted to do was see his mother,’ said his barrister, Anthony Barraclough. He simply desires peace and quiet. He is allowed to live a normal, decent life.’

Warren was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2009 for a £1 million cannabis smuggling plot.

After failing to comply with a £198 million Proceeds of Crime order, he had time added to his sentence.

Warren has been barred from using cryptocurrency and must give seven days’ notice if he wishes to travel to Scotland, or face an additional five years in prison.

Failure to follow the bail conditions could land him in prison for another five years.

According to the NCA, “action against serious and organised criminals does not end with a conviction.”

