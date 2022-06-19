The bank is switching all of its debit cards from Visa to Mastercard and has informed customers that their “shiny new card will be with you soon, so keep an eye out for it in the post.” However, it warns customers that scammers often take advantage of such changes and advises them to remain vigilant.

‘Scammers love it when people get new cards, so be wary of unexpected phone calls, texts, or emails from anyone claiming to be from the bank,’ it says. According to NatWest, the switch to Mastercard will have no effect on customers’ accounts, and their PIN codes will remain unchanged.

Customers, on the other hand, are advised to update their card details where they are used for recurring payments, such as subscriptions and phone plans. The warning comes as new bank data shows that people aged 21 to 30 are the most likely age group to be scammed.