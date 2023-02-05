Cyber-blackmail targeting young people is increasing rapidly, warn experts at University of Gloucestershire in the UK, who have designed a special guide to help students and others avoid becoming victims of online extortion

The new ‘University of Gloucestershire Guide to Online Safety’ contains 20 tips on the latest cyber-scams and how to stay safe, with a special focus on responding to threats ranging from ransomware and defamation, through to fraud and sextortion.

The development follows data showing that ‘Gen Zers,’ aged 18 to 24 across the US, UK, and Canada, report higher cybercrime victim’s rates than older generations.

Gen Z has the highest victimisation rates for phishing and cyberbullying and the second-highest rates for identity theft and romance scams after Millennials (anyone born from 1965 to 1980) – according to the ‘Oh Behave! Annual Cybersecurity Attitudes and Behaviours Report 2022.’

The University of Gloucestershire Guide has been timed to mark the return of the annual ‘Safer Internet Day,’ a global partnership aimed at making the Internet a safe place for everyone, on Tuesday 7 February.

The University’s Professor of Cyber Security within its School of Computing and Engineering, Cameron ‘Buck’ Rogers, explains: “At a personal level, cyber-blackmail can happen to anyone using online services, websites or apps.

“The act can include threats to share information, data, images or video about individuals publicly unless a specific demand is met.

“This often happens through private messaging services where images and videos are shared, but it can also include the hacking or theft of personal information.

“The Internet can be a powerful force for good, but online platforms can also be used as tools for bullying and abuse. The impact of this activity on young people who are often beginning their university studies, careers or living away from home for the first time, can be particularly damaging.

“It’s important to also remember that the Police will always protect your identity and support you with a wide range of resources through any type of blackmail threat.”

Drawing from the ‘University of Gloucestershire Guide to Online Safety,’ Buck goes on to highlight five top tips that are particularly important to be aware of: