Cybersecurity Experts Have Revealed An Iphone App That Can Protect Users Online
The app is intended to assist those who are concerned that they are being targeted by hackers.

According to Apple, the app is “extreme, optional protection that should only be used if you believe you may be personally targeted by a highly sophisticated cyberattack.”

With cyber security being a major concern, this app may be able to make things safer and more comfortable for iPhone users.

 

The feature was introduced in 2022, and Apple warns that putting your device in Lockdown Mode will have an impact on usage: “For security reasons, apps, websites, and features will be strictly limited, and some experiences will be completely unavailable.”

According to one cyber-expert, users should learn more about the feature.

It restricts who can contact you, blocks email attachments, disables link preview in messages, and disables certain web features commonly used by malicious actors.”

Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode to enable it. This could be at the bottom of the list.

You must restart your device after turning it on.

