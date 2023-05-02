Cyclist airlifted to London Hospital after Hawkinge collision

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Hawkinge. At 1.50pm on Sunday 30 April 2023, a silver Ford Focus, a white VW Golf and a Green Toyota Aygo were travelling along the A260 Canterbury Road towards Densole, when they were involved in a collision. The VW was then involved in a collision with a cyclist who was riding along the pavement in the opposite direction.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was treated for injuries at the scene and then taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference SM/MD/42/23.

Drivers with dashcam who were in Canterbury Road or Spitfire Way at around the time of the incident and who have footage that may assist, can upload it using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a260canterburyroad