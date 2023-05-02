Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Cyclist airlifted to London Hospital after Hawkinge collision

Cyclist airlifted to London Hospital after Hawkinge collision

by uknip247

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Hawkinge. At 1.50pm on Sunday 30 April 2023, a silver Ford Focus, a white VW Golf and a Green Toyota Aygo were travelling along the A260 Canterbury Road towards Densole, when they were involved in a collision. The VW was then involved in a collision with a cyclist who was riding along the pavement in the opposite direction.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was treated for injuries at the scene and then taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference SM/MD/42/23.

Drivers with dashcam who were in Canterbury Road or Spitfire Way at around the time of the incident and who have footage that may assist, can upload it using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a260canterburyroad

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Just Oil protestor ran over by a car in North London Protest

Three drug dealers have been jailed after police read dozens of encrypted messages between them and their suppliers

Members of an organised crime group who smuggled drugs into the UK have been jailed for a total of over 17 years

The A30 in Devon is closed westbound between the B3260 (near Okehampton East) and the B3260 (near Okehampton West) due to a collision involving...

The weather forecast for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Pilots Avenue, Deal

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire in a shop basement on Munster Road in Fulham

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Brixton have made an arrest

Police are using banning orders to stop some of the most prolific shoplifters and drug addicts from stepping foot in the city centre

Barking Live: First Pictures showing the scene that has left a man in critical condition after being stabbed in East London

A woman who died after being found unresponsive at an address in Chelmsford has been described as a “fantastic mother” who was “loved by...

Howell Donaldson III has finally been brought to justice for his heinous crimes in Seminole Heights, Tampa, Florida, in the fall of 2017

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.