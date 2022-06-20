This evening, a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist is causing traffic delays throughout Portsmouth.

A cyclist was struck on the roundabout at the junction of Fawcett Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Portsmouth, police and paramedics were called.

The cyclist has been left fighting for their lives they have been airlifted to the regional trauma centre in Southampton

The collision is believed to have occurred shortly after 4.10pm, when the cyclist entered the roundabout and was struck by the vehicle. Police closed the southbound exit from Fratton Bridge while paramedics provided life-saving treatment to the cyclist.

The southbound exit will be closed for some time while an accident investigation is conducted. Police are requesting that motorists avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

After suffering what are believed to be life-changing injuries, the cyclist was taken to an awaiting air ambulance, which landed in the south of Portsmouth to transfer the casualty to the hospital.