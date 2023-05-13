Cyclist Run Over by Drink Driver Shares Footage as a Warning Against Drink Driving

A cyclist, who was struck by a drink driver while riding along West Street in Haslemere, has allowed footage of the incident to be released as a stark warning against drink driving.

The driver, Steven Selwood, 43, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Guildford Crown Court after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit. In addition, Selwood has been disqualified from driving for three years.

The incident occurred on May 12, 2022, when Selwood failed to yield at a junction and collided with the victim, a woman in her 70s. Not only did he knock her off her bicycle, but he also continued driving forward, crushing her as she lay on the ground. Although a member of the public initially halted Selwood’s vehicle, he chose to drive away before returning to the scene on foot. Witnesses were able to identify him, leading to his subsequent arrest by the police.

The victim, who continues to suffer from life-changing physical and mental injuries, has agreed to release the footage of the incident as a powerful message to others about the potential consequences of drink driving.

In an impactful statement, she expressed the profound impact the incident has had on her life: “Not a night goes by without nightmares. My life has changed considerably since I was knocked down off my cycle… I was never frightened of traffic like I am today, absolutely terrified with a strong feeling it’s going to happen again… My worst fear now is that my left leg will not hold me up through weakness, which is happening more so these days. Plus, my mental state is not too good. I don’t laugh anymore. I get overwhelmed with the everyday occurrences, not being able to deal with multiple issues.”

Sergeant Joe McGregor, the Investigating Officer, highlighted the shocking nature of the released footage and emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of drink driving. He expressed gratitude to the members of the public who intervened and stopped Selwood’s vehicle.

The victim, despite the lifelong physical and mental scars she carries, courageously wishes for her case to serve as a warning to anyone who believes it is acceptable to drive under the influence. She hopes that by sharing her story, others will understand the severe risks involved in such actions.

Sergeant McGregor reiterated the significance of alcohol limits and urged individuals to report anyone they suspect of driving while over the limit or under the influence of drugs by calling emergency services. He emphasized that drink driving not only jeopardizes the lives of those involved but also poses a serious threat to the safety of others on the road.

The release of the footage serves as a somber reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from irresponsible decisions behind the wheel. It is a call to action for all individuals to prioritize safety and responsibility when it comes to operating a vehicle.