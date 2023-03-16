Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has welcomed support for Gosport constituents in the Spring Budget

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has announced the government’s plan for spending commitments to halve inflation, drive economic growth and reduce national debt.

Among the measures was an extension of the Energy Price Guarantee household cap, which limits the average household’s energy bills, until June. Additionally, to help households with the cost of living, the 5p-a-litre fuel duty cut has also been extended.

Further support measures welcomed by Caroline, who was the Education Minister responsible for the roll out of the 30 hours a week free childcare policy in 2016, was the news that this will be extended to children under 5. This will be phased in from April 2024.

Caroline also welcomed the news of an increase in defence spending, with an additional investment of £5 billion into our armed forces. This will have a positive impact on the Gosport community, given its large proportion of serving members of the Armed Forces.

£30 million has also been pledged to increase the capability of the Office of Veterans Affairs. This will allow the OVA to provide more housing and welfare support to veterans in need. 12.5% of Gosport residents are part of the veteran community.

According to the OBR, inflation is forecast to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year, and recession will be avoided, laying the foundations for sustainable long-term growth and help reduce the cost of living.

Speaking after the budget, Caroline said:

“This budget has some real positive steps to help the people of Gosport, many of whom I know are struggling with the cost of living. Support to tackle high energy prices, and extending 30 hours free childcare to children over 9 months old is good news to help families in Gosport to return to work.

An increase in defence spending is also fantastic news for our local area. Given Gosport’s military heritage and vital role in the defence of the UK, this spending is good news for local jobs and our national security.

The government is tackling cost of living pressures by maintaining the cut in fuel duty & cutting alcohol duty. The Chancellor has also laid a solid foundation for future economic growth.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said in the budget:

“In November, we delivered stability. Today it’s growth. We tackle the two biggest barriers that stop businesses growing: investment incentives and labour supply.

For disabled people more help, for older people barriers removed, for families feeling the pinch fuel duty is frozen and beer duty cut, energy bills capped, and for parents 30 hours of free childcare for all under 5s.

“Today, we build for the future, with inflation down, debt falling and growth up.”