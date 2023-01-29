Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has lung cancer, but she is “optimistic” about her prognosis



The 82-year-old broadcaster and charity founder said in a statement that she was undergoing tests to determine the best treatment for her condition.

During her time at the BBC, Dame Esther became a household name and a trailblazer for female journalists.

She expressed “profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful” in response to the news.

Dame Esther stated in her statement that she was diagnosed with cancer “in the last few weeks” and that it had spread.

She added that she’d decided to reveal her condition “because I would rather you heard the facts from me” and “because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise”.

Dame Esther thanked her family, friends, and colleagues but stated that she would be unable to answer questions until the results of the tests were known.

“There are wonderful new treatments available thanks to the extraordinary skills of the medical profession,” she concluded.

Dame Esther hosted That’s Life, a BBC consumer rights programme that aired from 1973 to 1994. The series, which included both lighthearted and serious segments, regularly drew 20 million viewers.

She established ChildLine, a counselling and support charity for children and young people, in 1986.

In 2013, she also assisted in the establishment of another charity, The Silver Line, which assists elderly people in the United Kingdom who are lonely.

She was awarded the DBE in 2015 for her services to children and the elderly.