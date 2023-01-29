Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has lung cancer, but she is “optimistic” about her prognosis

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has lung cancer, but she is “optimistic” about her prognosis

by uknip247


The 82-year-old broadcaster and charity founder said in a statement that she was undergoing tests to determine the best treatment for her condition.
During her time at the BBC, Dame Esther became a household name and a trailblazer for female journalists.
She expressed “profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful” in response to the news.
Dame Esther stated in her statement that she was diagnosed with cancer “in the last few weeks” and that it had spread.
She added that she’d decided to reveal her condition “because I would rather you heard the facts from me” and “because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise”.
Dame Esther thanked her family, friends, and colleagues but stated that she would be unable to answer questions until the results of the tests were known.
“There are wonderful new treatments available thanks to the extraordinary skills of the medical profession,” she concluded.
Dame Esther hosted That’s Life, a BBC consumer rights programme that aired from 1973 to 1994. The series, which included both lighthearted and serious segments, regularly drew 20 million viewers.
She established ChildLine, a counselling and support charity for children and young people, in 1986.
In 2013, she also assisted in the establishment of another charity, The Silver Line, which assists elderly people in the United Kingdom who are lonely.
She was awarded the DBE in 2015 for her services to children and the elderly.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the production...

Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a...

Officers on patrol in Mitcham seized a stolen jaguar, which contained five...

Police hunt driver after East London collision

Can you help police find wanted man Tyson Price

Travel to the United States has been advised against after Tyre Nichols...

Following an incident involving small boats in the English Channel, a search...

Police are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run on Saturday

A father and son were sentenced to 48 years in prison after...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire...

Emergency services called a wooded area in Sidcup

Four people injured, including at least one female, in a serious incident...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More