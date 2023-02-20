Her appointment was confirmed by His Majesty the King after the Home Secretary recommended it and the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime supported it.

Dame Lynne has more than 32 years of experience in policing and national security, including senior leadership roles.

Since September 2022, she has served as interim Deputy Commissioner.

Her permanent appointment is the most senior in a slew of changes to the top tier of the Metropolitan Police Service as it implements its Turnaround Plan.

“The breadth of skills and experience that Dame Lynne Owens brings to the role of Deputy Commissioner is unrivalled,” said Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

“Not only is she known for her leadership in community policing as Chief Constable of Surrey Police, she has also led the UK’s fight against the most complex serious and organised crime as Director General of the National Crime Agency.

“I am grateful that she stepped forward to work with me on leading the Met towards reform at this most difficult time.

“She is an exceptional leader, and I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with her as we deliver for London.”

“I am delighted to return to policing to support Sir Mark, the wider leadership team, and the Met’s hardworking officers, staff, and volunteers in protecting and serving all of London’s communities,” said Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens.

“Our mission is clear, and it will continue to evolve as we listen to everyone. Now is the time to concentrate on completing it. Our actions, not our words, should be used to judge us.”

“Dame Lynne Owens brings decades of experience in law enforcement to the role, and I am confident she is the right person to continue supporting Sir Mark through this challenging period,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

“It is absolutely paramount that public trust in policing is restored and the Met shoulder much of this burden following recent events.

“I expect the leadership team to make sure the force is getting the basics right, preventing and solving burglaries, tackling knife crime and antisocial behaviour, and making streets safer for women and girls. I am excited to collaborate with you on this common goal.”

“I welcome Dame Lynne Owens’ permanent appointment as Deputy Commissioner,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“Dame Lynne will bring to the role her extensive experience of policing and her commitment to ensuring Londoners continue to benefit from falling violent crime and see the urgent step-change in culture, standards and performance that is needed in the Met.

“I look forward to working closely with Dame Lynne and Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to rebuild trust in the police and build on the progress we’ve made in reducing violence and crime, so that we can build a safer London for everyone.”