Dame Mary Berry is set to bring viewers around the world her festive feast in a brand new programme for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and PBS, Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

In this new special, Mary shares her ultimate Christmas feast using herdefinitive tried-and-tested recipes, perfected over 50 years. She beginswith a deliciously simple Stilton and sage mini scone canapé, followed byher traditional Christmas dinner of lemon and herb roast turkey with all thetrimmings: crispy roast potatoes, ruby red cabbage, and apricot andchestnut stuffing.Checking in with friends who share recipes reflecting their own heritage,Mary visits the home of chef Angela Hartnett, where she cooks up richpumpkin ricotta tortelli, a seasonal tradition for her Italian family.Monica Galetti welcomes Mary to her London restaurant, where she prepares atwist on Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough,which she’ll be serving to her family on Christmas Day. And Mary and TVhost Rylan visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm, where they cook up ayummy dish of Brussels sprouts with peas and cashews, hoping to convertsome sprouts-hating kids.Mary Berry says: “It goes without saying that Christmas is a very specialtime of year, but over the last couple of years it has become challengingfor us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, theeconomic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both.In this special, I am going to bring together everything you need with tipsto make it a festive day to remember fondly.”A perfect meal also needs the perfect setting, and Mary shows how to createa sustainable and cost-conscious centerpiece from foraged greenery.Finally, to complete the feast, Mary shares two desserts. Her traditionalBritish Christmas pudding goes back to medieval times; the rich dessertmade from dried fruit and nuts served alongside a boozy cream. Toppingthings off is a show-stopping festive trifle with layers of custard, cream,sponge cakes and pear, topped with spun sugar.Catherine Catton Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events atBBC, says: “With Dame Mary joined by Angela, Monica and Rylan, thisChristmas is guaranteed to be one to remember. We’re delighted that Mary isback on BBC One to share her incredible recipes, tips and advice for whatpromises to be the ultimate Christmas feast. Whether it’s the secret to theperfect roast potatoes, tips for a stress-free starter, or an ingeniouslow-cost solution to table dressing, Mary’s got it well and truly coveredthis Christmas.”Zara Frankel, Senior Director of Programming and Development, GeneralAudience Programming at PBS, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Mary Berryback to PBS platforms for a truly unforgettable holiday special.“From the shopping to the prep, from the turkey to dessert, this holidayseason Mary is serving up traditional dishes with her signature fuss-freestyle, exuding warmth, friendship and fun – and everyone’s invited.”