Dame Mary Berry is set to bring viewers around the world her festive feast in a brand new programme for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and PBS, Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

In this new special, Mary shares her ultimate Christmas feast using her
definitive tried-and-tested recipes, perfected over 50 years. She begins
with a deliciously simple Stilton and sage mini scone canapé, followed by
her traditional Christmas dinner of lemon and herb roast turkey with all the
trimmings: crispy roast potatoes, ruby red cabbage, and apricot and
chestnut stuffing.
Checking in with friends who share recipes reflecting their own heritage,
Mary visits the home of chef Angela Hartnett, where she cooks up rich
pumpkin ricotta tortelli, a seasonal tradition for her Italian family.
Monica Galetti welcomes Mary to her London restaurant, where she prepares a
twist on Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough,
which she’ll be serving to her family on Christmas Day. And Mary and TV
host Rylan visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm, where they cook up a
yummy dish of Brussels sprouts with peas and cashews, hoping to convert
some sprouts-hating kids.
Mary Berry says: “It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special
time of year, but over the last couple of years it has become challenging
for us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the
economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both.
In this special, I am going to bring together everything you need with tips
to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”
A perfect meal also needs the perfect setting, and Mary shows how to create
a sustainable and cost-conscious centerpiece from foraged greenery.
Finally, to complete the feast, Mary shares two desserts. Her traditional
British Christmas pudding goes back to medieval times; the rich dessert
made from dried fruit and nuts served alongside a boozy cream. Topping
things off is a show-stopping festive trifle with layers of custard, cream,
sponge cakes and pear, topped with spun sugar.
Catherine Catton Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events at
BBC, says: “With Dame Mary joined by Angela, Monica and Rylan, this
Christmas is guaranteed to be one to remember. We’re delighted that Mary is
back on BBC One to share her incredible recipes, tips and advice for what
promises to be the ultimate Christmas feast. Whether it’s the secret to the
perfect roast potatoes, tips for a stress-free starter, or an ingenious
low-cost solution to table dressing, Mary’s got it well and truly covered
this Christmas.”
Zara Frankel, Senior Director of Programming and Development, General
Audience Programming at PBS, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Mary Berry
back to PBS platforms for a truly unforgettable holiday special.
“From the shopping to the prep, from the turkey to dessert, this holiday
season Mary is serving up traditional dishes with her signature fuss-free
style, exuding warmth, friendship and fun – and everyone’s invited.”
