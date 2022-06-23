This joyful new BBC Two and BBC iPlayer series will be guided by the nation’s much-loved cook as she shows us how to make her very best recipes – ideal for sharing at large gatherings, small groups, or even something special for two.

Mary will visit some of her favourite places in the UK to meet others who gather around food for family celebrations, to bring communities and generations together, and as the pinnacle of summer festivals and events.

“Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me, and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you’re cooking for a crowd or just for two,” says Dame Mary Berry. For this new series, I’m looking forward to visiting some spectacular parts of the country for extraordinary events, gatherings, and beautiful locations. I’ve always believed that there’s no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh, home-cooked food – and now, more than ever, that feels so important.”

“We are so excited to be filming Mary doing what she does best!” said Karen Ross, co-executive producer and MD of Sidney Street. Inspiring people across the country to cook from scratch by sharing her delectable recipes and incredible knowledge. This delightful series will appeal to anyone interested in getting into the kitchen, from the most seasoned to a whole new generation of home cooks.”

Mary will inspire and delight viewers with her sharing recipes, which range from a hearty Minted Lamb Casserole, perfect for a crowd, to a delicious Tear And Share Bread that will please everyone, to a Roasting Tin Spiced Chicken that’s easy no matter the number, and a quick as a flash Eggy Bread Avocado & Ham Toastie that’s tasty for one but will satisfy several hungry mouths.