Dangerous motorists were stopped, uninsured vehicles were seized and a suspected drug driver was arrested during partnership work in Ashford

Officers from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Community Policing Team, Rural Task Force and Special Constabulary worked with representatives of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Ashford Borough Council on Friday 2 December 2022.

A total of 18 vehicles were stopped at a site near Mace Lane, with nine seized under the Road Traffic Act, due to lack of valid insurance or being untaxed.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Tyle Barn Road on suspicion of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Further vehicles were stopped elsewhere in the town, with 24 drivers issued with Traffic Offence Reports for offences including speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel and transporting insecure or excessive loads.

Three e-scooters were also seized and words of advice were given to the riders of five others.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) served four immediate prohibitions, preventing use on a public road, on a modified vehicle with a non-working indicator, no exhaust, missing seatbelt and having a parking brake disconnected. This vehicle also had a fraudulent MOT certificate which is being investigated.

Ashford Borough Council staff carried out checks on vehicles carrying waste.

Sergeant Grant Steele, of the Kent Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Keeping Kent’s roads safe is the responsibility of all road users, whether that be by driving safely or keeping your vehicle in the required condition.

‘We will continue to carry out checks like those completed in Ashford, working with partners to keep drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe on and around the county’s roads.’

Dave Collings, DVSA’s Head of Enforcement Delivery, said: ‘All road users have a responsibility to keep their vehicles roadworthy. We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Kent Police to help keep roads in the local community safe.

‘We want to remind drivers they pose a serious danger to themselves and everyone else when they illegally modify their vehicle. DVSA will take action against anyone who puts road users at risk.’

A spokesman for Ashford Borough Council said: ‘We sent a licensing officer and environmental enforcement specialist to participate in this multi-agency operation and we are delighted with the outcomes.

‘The success of this operation sends out a clear message that the Council, together with its partners, will not tolerate the small minority of motorists who flout the laws which are there to keep us all safe on our roads.’