A man has been jailed for 16 months and given a lengthy driving disqualification following a dangerous pursuit through Melksham last month

Leroy Harding, 35, of Elm Grove, Southdown, Bath, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, and driving while disqualified at Swindon Crown Court on Friday.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was barred from driving for 11 years and five months.

Officers were alerted to Harding driving dangerously through Melksham around 9.25 p.m. on January 9 and quickly gave chase.

Officers observed Harding driving at more than 70mph in a 30mph zone, driving down sidewalks to avoid cars, and going the wrong way around the town centre roundabout.

He then continued driving on the wrong side of the road, passing cars.

The chase ended when Harding crashed his car before fleeing on foot.

Officers apprehended and arrested him.

The judge described Harding’s driving record as “appalling” during sentencing, and said his time in prison should be spent reflecting on how he has made the lives of others more difficult.

“Harding’s actions were incredibly reckless, and it’s a miracle that no one was injured,” Fortitude Team Detective Constable Ian Tilley said.

“Considering the pursuit took place at 9.30pm, there could have been any number of pedestrians out, as well as other drivers, and Harding put all their lives in danger.

“A disqualification of 11 years and five months is extremely significant and sends a strong message that such behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated and will result in consequences.”