Dangers of Driving After Drinking Alcohol on a Plane

by uknip247
As the summer holidays are in full swing, many people are looking forward to jetting off on vacation and enjoying some well-deserved relaxation. However, a recent survey by Uswitch Temporary Car Insurance has raised concerns about the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol on a plane.

The survey found that 63% of respondents admitted they wouldn’t wait until they felt sober enough to drive home after a flight, and over half (58.31%) felt uncomfortable in someone else’s car due to their alcohol consumption. Shockingly, only one in five (20.40%) people were aware of the time it takes for alcohol to leave their system, and 18% (18.49%) didn’t consider their alcohol consumption when deciding whether or not to drive home.

While drinking alcohol at altitude doesn’t affect the concentration of alcohol in your blood any more than it does at sea level, Dr. Clare Morrison from online doctor MedExpress explained that air pressure on a plane can make you feel drunker despite consuming the same volume of alcohol. The lower level of oxygen in the blood due to lower barometric pressure in the cabin can result in passengers feeling more intoxicated than they would on the ground.

The survey also highlighted that 60% of adult Brits who have travelled by air have encountered drunk passengers, and the majority (51%) believe there is a serious problem with excessive alcohol consumption during air travel.

To raise awareness about the risks of driving after drinking on a plane, Uswitch Temporary Car Insurance shared a list of the top 10 UK holiday destinations for 2023, along with their corresponding Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limits. It’s essential for travellers to be aware of the legal BAC limits at their destination to avoid any legal consequences.

The top 10 UK holiday destinations and their BAC limits are as follows:

  1. Benidorm, Spain: BAC 0.05%
  2. Antalya, Turkey: BAC 0.05%
  3. Paris, France: BAC 0.05%
  4. Barcelona, Spain: BAC 0.05%
  5. Costa Adeje, Spain: BAC 0.05%
  6. Amsterdam, Netherlands: BAC 0.05%
  7. Dubai, UAE: BAC 0.00%
  8. Rome, Italy: BAC 0.05%
  9. New York, USA: BAC 0.08%
  10. Albufeira, Portugal: BAC 0.05%

Leoni Moninska, an expert from Uswitch Temporary Car Insurance, urged travelers to prioritize safety and responsible decision-making when traveling on a plane. She advised those who drink to consider asking a sober friend or traveling companion to drive them from the airport using Temporary Car Insurance, ensuring a safe return home for both themselves and their vehicle.

As the holiday season continues, it’s crucial for travelers to be mindful of their alcohol consumption and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip for everyone.

These are the dangers of driving after drinking alcohol on a plane according to Dr Clare Morrison, from MedExpress.

