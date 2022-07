Daniel, 44, was reported missing yesterday, and we’re getting worried.

He is described as white, 5’7″ tall, and of medium build. He has a shaved head and a bald head.

Police believe he is in the Clacton area, but he has connections throughout Colchester.

They’re concerned about him and need to locate him to ensure he’s safe.

If you’ve seen him, are with him, or know where he is, please call 999 and reference incident 679 of July 29.