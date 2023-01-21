Danny Howard of Radio 1 has revealed that the station will continue its legacy on the island with a massive celebration for Radio 1 Dance Weekend Ibiza 2023

Saturday, January 21, 2023
by uknip247

Eats Everything, FISHER, Hannah Wants, LP Giobbi, and Patrick Topping are the first acts to be announced, with more big names to follow.
The massive event, hosted by the Radio 1 Dance family, will take place on Friday 28 July at Ibiza’s new venue 528 Ibiza, with four stages – Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Dance Anthems, Radio 1 Relax, and, for the first time, BBC Introducing, giving new and emerging UK DJs the opportunity to play on the iconic island. More information about this exciting opportunity will be released later this year.
Tickets will go on sale on February 24, 2023.
“There’s levelling up, and then there’s Radio 1 in Ibiza 2023!” says Danny Howard. All I can say is wow, we’re in for a massive weekend of dance this summer when we return to our spiritual home on the White Isle. Every time the bosses reveal their plans for Ibiza, I get more and more excited because, having witnessed some iconic Radio 1 Ibiza moments, I know that this year will be right up there with the best. A completely new venue, an insane line-up, and, of course, you, the listeners and ravers, will make it extra special. “I’m already prepared…bring it on!”
“Radio 1 has a rich history of championing Dance music in the UK and around the world, and Ibiza has always been a key moment in the station’s calendar for demonstrating this,” says Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1.
I’m thrilled that we’ll be back this year even bigger than before, with four stages for fans and listeners to enjoy, including, for the first time, the BBC Introducing stage, which will provide new and emerging DJing talent with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

