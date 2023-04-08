Saturday, April 8, 2023
Darling’ mum, 28, dies in crash which also left her son, 4, fighting for life

by uknip247
The family of a young mum who died in a crash which also left her four-year-old son critically injured have said she had ‘so much more life to live’.
Emma Louise Morris, 28, was killed in the four-car collision on the A487 near Caernarfon, North Wales, on April 3.

Her son remains in hospital after suffering ‘life-threatening injuries’.
In a statement, Emma’s parents said: ‘Our beautiful daughter has been cruelly taken from us – and too soon.

‘At just 28 years old our darling girl had so much more life to live. Emma Louise Morris was beautiful inside and out and will leave an enormous void in all of our lives.
We are very grateful for all the kind words received from family and friends but we would ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we will not issue any further comment.

‘We continue to monitor our grandson who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. We pray that he will heal soon.’
Three other people were also seriously injured in the crash, involving an Audi A3, BMW 1 series, Skoda Octavia and Emma’s Peugeot, near the Felinheli bypass at around 7pm.

A JustGiving fundraiser has been organised by friends with proceeds going towards’ Ms Harris’ two sons and their father and has currently raised more than £1,800.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage, particularly of the Audi, which could provide information about the crash.

