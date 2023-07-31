Weather where you are

Dart Charge Website Faces Issues Following Dartford Crossing Toll System Update

by uknip247
Changes to the Payment System for Dartford Crossing Journeys Implemented Today

Motorists who used the Dartford Crossing over the weekend have encountered difficulties while trying to pay their Dart Charge this morning following a recent system update. The update, carried out by National Highways, aimed to improve the payment system; however, it appears to have caused disruptions for some users.

Drivers who utilized the Dartford Crossing to travel between Essex and Kent over the last three days reported waiting for over an hour on the toll service’s website in an attempt to pay their fees.

Last week, National Highways announced that the charge automatic payment system would be temporarily unavailable for a few days to implement the necessary improvements. Account holders were notified that they would not be able to pay their toll until yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the agency stated: “Starting from 00.01am on Friday, July 28, until late on Sunday, July 30, users will not be able to pay for crossings or access their Dart Charge accounts. The whole system is down, so payments cannot be made via the call centre either. However, our call centre will remain open to field any queries and offer assurance to customers. Everything should be back up and running on Sunday afternoon.”

Once the system was restored on Sunday afternoon, customers were expected to pay manually if necessary. National Highways had granted account holders until Tuesday, August 1, to sort out their payments.

Despite these efforts, some motorists have still experienced difficulties with the website this morning, prompting frustration and inconvenience for those attempting to settle their Dart Charge.

As the situation develops, National Highways is likely to be working to address the website issues and ensure a smoother experience for users going forward. Commuters and travellers are advised to stay updated on any further announcements from National Highways regarding the payment system’s status.

The Dartford Crossing remains a critical link for transportation between Essex and Kent, facilitating the flow of traffic and contributing to the regional economy. Authorities are committed to resolving the current payment system issues to maintain the crossing’s efficiency and convenience for the public.

