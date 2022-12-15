Thursday, December 15, 2022
Dartford car thief stole Toyota which had been left with engine running

A swift response by Dartford officers has led to the recovery of car stolen from outside a house while its engine was running.

The Toyota was taken from a driveway in Phoenix Place, at around 8am on Tuesday 13 December. At around 8.20am officers on patrol spotted the vehicle in Milton Road, Swanscombe and followed it in a marked police car.

James Harris, 29, of no fixed address was at the wheel. He drove away from police and travelled in the wrong direction in a one-way street. Harris also mounted a pavement in an effort to evade capture, before colliding with parked vehicles in Herbert Road.

The 29-year-old was arrested and later charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, along with other unrelated offences.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 December and after pleading guilty was remanded in custody. Harris will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

