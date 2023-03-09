Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Dartford police are looking for information after three reports of indecent exposure

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

On Monday 27 February 2023, between 2.30pm and 7.00pm, and again on Friday 3 March, a man was seen acting inappropriately in the Enchanted Woodland area near Chaucer Way.

The suspect is described as white, slim, and wearing a black woollen hat at the time of the crime.

North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team Acting Detective Inspector Matthew Childs stated:

‘Kent Police takes reports of indecent exposure seriously, and we continue to conduct house-to-house investigations, CCTV investigations, and increased patrols for reassurance.

‘After exhausting all initial lines of enquiry, we are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. We are especially interested in hearing from residents who have relevant doorbell camera footage or residential CCTV, as well as any drivers who were in the area at the time of the incidents.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 and reference crime number 46/38024/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Armed Police called after reports of a man...

A man has been jailed for 25 years...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a disturbance...

A survivor of sexual abuse and her mother...

Police have released images of two people they’d...

A suspect has been promptly arrested after damage...

A new facility designed to support the retrieval...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

After a flat fire on Arthingworth Street in...

UK unveils plans for travel scheme to bolster...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More