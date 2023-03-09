Dartford police are looking for information after three reports of indecent exposure

On Monday 27 February 2023, between 2.30pm and 7.00pm, and again on Friday 3 March, a man was seen acting inappropriately in the Enchanted Woodland area near Chaucer Way.

The suspect is described as white, slim, and wearing a black woollen hat at the time of the crime.

North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team Acting Detective Inspector Matthew Childs stated:

‘Kent Police takes reports of indecent exposure seriously, and we continue to conduct house-to-house investigations, CCTV investigations, and increased patrols for reassurance.

‘After exhausting all initial lines of enquiry, we are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. We are especially interested in hearing from residents who have relevant doorbell camera footage or residential CCTV, as well as any drivers who were in the area at the time of the incidents.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 and reference crime number 46/38024/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.