Dartford’s Conservative Mp Has Asked The Prime Minister To Consider Making Just Stop Oil A “proscribed Organisation,” Arguing That “these People Are Not Protesters, They Are Criminals.”

Gareth Johnson, a former lawyer and justice minister, blasted the environmental activist group for shutting down the Dartford Crossing in his constituency last month, causing “days of chaos.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions, the Conservative MP asked Mr Sunak if he would consider outlawing the group “so that they can be treated as the criminal organisation that they are.”

The Prime Minister stated that police have the full support of the government in dealing with “the kinds of demonstrations we’ve seen recently.”

The Home Secretary may proscribe an organisation under the Terrorism Act of 2000 if they believe it is involved in terrorism and it is proportionate to do so.

Just Stop Oil has been using civil resistance and direct action in recent months as part of its campaign to halt future gas and oil projects.

“Last month, Just Stop Oil clambered up the Dartford Crossing, causing chaos for days,” Dartford MP said. They then went on to attack artworks, the M25, and anything else that could cause misery and mayhem.

“These people are criminals, not protesters.” Will the Prime Minister therefore consider making Just Stop Oil a proscribed organisation in order to treat them as the criminal organisation that they are?”

“The kinds of demonstrations we’ve seen recently disrupt people’s daily lives, cause mass misery for the public, and put people in danger,” Mr Sunak responded.

“We fully support the police in their efforts to minimise disruption and combat reckless and illegal activity.”

“The Public Order Bill will give them the authority they require.”