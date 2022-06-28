Daryll Pitcher, a county councillor on the Isle of Wight, appeared before Island magistrates this morning (Tuesday) to face a slew of serious sexual assault charges.

The 46-year-old, of Norman Way, Wootton Bridge, is accused of two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 in Wootton between March 19, 1989 and March 20, 1992, when he appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was released on bail and ordered to return to the Isle of Wight Crown Court on August 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

