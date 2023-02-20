Police investigating a collision that left a child in hospital have urged anyone with information to come forward

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision in Gamston Lings Bar Road, Gamston, at around 6.30pm on Saturday (18 February).

The occupants of a Land Rover were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta, a 28-year-old man, also had to be taken to hospital, after sustaining potentially life-altering injuries in the crash.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through alcohol or drugs.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dash-cam footage to get in touch with them immediately.

PC Phil Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident that thankfully didn’t result in anyone losing their life.

“We’re committed to getting to the bottom of what happened here, so would plead with anyone who has any information about this, however small it may seem, to contact the police.

“This includes any dash-cam or CCTV footage taken in the area at around 6.30pm last Saturday, as this could really assist us with our inquiries.

“Information can be left with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 585 of 18 February 2023, or with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”