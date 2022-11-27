Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

Dashcam Footage Captured A Dangerous Driver’s Disregard For The Law And Public Safety During His Unsuccessful Bid To Outrun Determined Cops
Dashcam footage captured a dangerous driver’s disregard for the law and public safety during his unsuccessful bid to outrun determined cops

by @uknip247

 

Waleed Ahmed Chaudhry failed to stop for officers, drove over the speed limit and through red lights and overtook a vehicle on a blind bend causing its driver to take evasive action to avoid a crash as officers worked to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

The 25-year-old was desperate to evade justice after driving away from officers at speed in the Carlton area of Nottingham, heading away from the city.

A stinger was used and the Toyota Yaris slowed before coming to a stop in Woodthorpe Drive.

Chaudhry got out and tried to run off but was detained by officers who tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

Following inquiries Chaudhry, of Mardling Avenue, Bestwood, was subsequently charged and he pleaded guilty to counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 12 months and was banned from driving for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (23 November 2022).

Police Constable Jonathan Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Crime Team, said: “Chaudhry showed a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of other road users, members of the public and officers carrying out their lawful duty.

“It’s purely down to luck there wasn’t a serious collision resulting in injury or worse. At points, the driving evidenced was some of the poorest and most dangerous I have witnessed in my career.

“The officers involved in the pursuit did a great job in this instance to safely put the brakes on a dangerous driver whose reckless actions put the lives of others at serious risk.

“Positive results such as this one show how the force is keeping the pressure on to catch people who behave in this way before they cause serious harm as well as working hard every day to keep people safe and reduce these sort of offences on our roads.”

