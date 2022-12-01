Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

Dashcam Footage Is Sought By Officers Following A Violent Robbery At A Supermarket Car Park In Greenhithe.
Dashcam footage is sought by officers following a violent robbery at a Asda supermarket car park in Greenhithe

Dashcam footage is sought by officers following a violent robbery at a Asda supermarket car park in Greenhithe

A motorist suffered head and facial injuries during an incident on the evening of Thursday 24 November 2022, outside an Asda store in Crossways Boulevard.

It is reported that between 5pm and 5.20pm, the victim had been sat in an Audi A3 when a man approached and smashed one of the windows. The suspect is alleged to have then assaulted the victim with a weapon before stealing the Audi and driving away. The victim required treatment at a hospital but has since been discharged.

Officers attended and fast track enquiries led to the car being tracked to a location close to junction 30 of the M25. At around 6pm, a 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested. He was later charged with robbery and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 November. He is currently remanded in custody until his next hearing, at Maidstone Crown Court on 3 January.

Police are urging drivers who visited the car park around the time of the alleged offence to check for any dashcam which may assist the investigation. They are particularly interested in any footage which shows a man wearing a high visibility top.

Anyone with information which can assist the investigation is asked to call 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/XY/18585/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

