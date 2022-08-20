At 5.40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a silver BMW struck four people in the Dock Road area. Injuries were sustained by a man, a woman, and two children. They were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The car’s driver, a woman in her 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was apprehended and later released pending further investigation.

Officers investigating the incident are asking drivers to look for any dashcam footage that may help them with their investigations. If you have any information or saw the car or pedestrians in the moments before the collision, please contact Kent Police on 01634 792209 and quote reference 17-1208.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out their online form.