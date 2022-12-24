Dashcam footage shows danger posed by drink driver

A drink driver who sped off from cops and ‘totally disregarded the law and wellbeing of other road users’ has been locked up.

Dashcam footage captured Jason Gordon driving the wrong way around a bollard and on the wrong side of the road, into the path of oncoming traffic, during his desperate bid to evade capture.

The 31-year-old had been spotted speeding in a black Seat Altea as he headed along the A610 towards Nottingham at around 9pm on 9 January 2022.

Gordon passed police at a speed of around 80mph in a 40mph zone before turning into Woodhouse Way where he was temporarily held behind a gritter lorry.

Shortly after he accelerated away at speed during a prolonged period of dangerous driving and failed to stop for police, despite their efforts to bring a safe end to the pursuit.

Thankfully the car came to a stop without any injury or damage being caused and Gordon was arrested.

He subsequently gave a breath test reading indicating 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Gordon went on to admit a string of offences including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Six months after this incident, Gordon was caught driving under the influence again – this time riding a motorbike while he was disqualified from driving and which he had stolen from outside a charity shop in Eastwood.

He was recognised when he took the bike, on 31 August 2022, and again later on while riding it.

Gordon was detained by members of the public at the Co-op store in Hill Top and was arrested by police. He went on to give a breath test reading of 96mcg and was caught on CCTV cameras riding the stolen bike.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft, driving with excess alcohol and driving while disqualified.

Nottingham Crown Court also heard Gordon, formerly of William Avenue, Eastwood, was involved in a further incident of theft in Alfreton, Derbyshire, on 3 November 2022.

After stealing £210 of food items from a shop, with two other men, they ran off but when Gordon returned to the store and demanded for his bicycle to be returned to him he pushed a member of staff in the chest as he tried to get it back.

Gordon, who was restrained by members of the public and arrested by police a short time later, pleaded guilty to theft and assault.

The court heard, in Gordon’s defence, he had turned to drink and drugs ‘as a way of coping’ after a long-term relationship had broken down which also led to him becoming homeless.

It was claimed he had since turned his life around, now had a roof over his head and was receiving help and support to address his issues.

While acknowledging Gordon’s progress to ‘pull himself together’, the judge handed him a 12-month prison sentence on Tuesday (20 December 2022).

Gordon was also banned from driving for three years and six months and told he must pass an extended driving test when his ban ends.

Inspector John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Gordon showed absolutely no regard for people’s safety or wellbeing during his catalogue of appalling offending.

“This case serves as a stark reminder to others of how drinking and being under the influence of alcohol can have a huge impact on people’s judgement.

“We want to send out the message that this kind of irresponsible behaviour is not safe and can result in tragedy which we would never want to happen.

“I also hope it sends a clear message to other drivers – if you are found to be breaking the law and putting other people’s lives at risk you will be prosecuted and brought before the court.”