David Carrick Sentenced To Life In Prison And Ordered To Serve At Least 30 Years Behind Bars - Uknip

He pleaded guilty to 49 counts of rape against 12 women, as well as other counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, sexual assault, and false imprisonment.

Last month, he was fired from the Metropolitan Police Service.

Carrick was sentenced on Tuesday, 7 February, at Southwark Crown Court after a two-day hearing.

“David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil,” said Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. The specifics are terrifying.

“He subjected these victims and survivors to the most degrading and inhumane treatment, and yet they had the courage to come forward and provide the evidence that led to his conviction.

“He took advantage of his position as a police officer in the most disgusting way. He should not have worked as a cop. We were not rigorous enough in our approach, and as a result, we missed opportunities to identify warning signs over a long period of time. I’d like to apologise on behalf of the Met once more. We sincerely apologise.

“I recognise that as a result of this and other prominent recent cases, there are women whose trust in the police has been severely shaken.

“I and tens of thousands of officers and staff in the Met are horrified by this man’s crimes and recognise this will shake Londoners trust too.

“We have let down women across London but we are more determined than ever to put it right.

“I have been clear, we will rid the Met of those who corrupt our integrity by bringing the same intensive investigative approach to identifying wrongdoing in our own ranks as we do to identifying criminals in the community. Other law enforcement agencies are beginning to face similar challenges.

“Addressing systemic failures will take time, but we will be determined and relentless in rooting out the corrupt. Lifting the stone and confronting what lies beneath will bring more difficult cases to light. We need Londoners’ help to get through this.

“This is not the time for me to go into detail about the steps we’re taking to root out those who undermine our integrity. Today is dedicated to the victims’ quest for justice.

“On March 31st, we will share our progress in rooting out those who undermine our integrity. We will reestablish women’s trust and provide Londoners with the police service they deserve.”