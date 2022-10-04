A further 16 charges have been authorised against David Fuller in relation to sexual offences committed in a mortuary setting.

Fuller, 68, received two whole life sentences on 15 December 2021, after pleading guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

He was also given concurrent sentences totalling 12 years, in respect of further unrelated charges he pleaded guilty to. These included sexual offences against 78 deceased females at mortuaries in Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital, between 2008 and 2020.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to evidence which relates to a total of 101 victims in these mortuary settings. The latest charges are connected to the 23 remaining victims, of all whom were deceased adult females. They cover a period between 2007 and 2020.

An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified. It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims, however the charges reflect offending against all of them. No evidence has been found of any further victims.

Fuller, previously from East Sussex, was charged on Tuesday 4 October 2022 as follows:

10 charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. These relate to offences involving 10 identified victims.

Two further charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. These relate to offences involving three unidentified victims.

Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims.

Two further charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008. These relate to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

Fuller will appear via video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday 6 October.

Anyone who may still have information about the investigation can visit the Op Sandpiper Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020120O02-PO1 or call the contact centre on 0800 0515270.