David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Renowned English artist David Hockney’s masterpiece capturing the charismatic pop star Harry Styles will soon find its place at the prestigious National Portrait Gallery in London.

The 86-year-old artist painted the 29-year-old “As It Was” singer in his art studio nestled in the scenic landscape of Normandy, France. The captivating portrait showcases Styles wearing an eye-catching orange and red cardigan, complemented with a pearl necklace and blue jeans, perfectly encapsulating the singer’s signature style.

The painting of Harry Styles will be one of over 30 new portraits featured in the exhibition titled “David Hockney: Drawing from Life,” set to open on November 2. The renowned gallery will provide art enthusiasts and fans alike with the opportunity to admire Hockney’s artistic brilliance and Styles’ enigmatic charm in this remarkable portrayal.

Prior to his successful solo career, Harry Styles rose to fame as a member of the internationally acclaimed boyband One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010. Since then, the talented musician has released three solo albums, including “Harry’s House” in 2022, which reached number one on the official UK albums chart.

Alongside the captivating portrait of Harry Styles, visitors to the gallery will be treated to additional portraits that Hockney has masterfully crafted. Notable subjects include Hockney’s late mother, Laura Hockney, esteemed fashion designer Celia Birtwell, former partner and curator Gregory Evans, and members of the local Normandy community where the artist resides.

The “David Hockney: Drawing from Life” exhibition had a brief display at the National Portrait Gallery for a mere 20 days in 2020 before being closed due to the pandemic. Now, the gallery aims to fulfil its promise of restaging the revered exhibition, featuring over 30 new vibrant and insightful painted portraits created by Hockney at his Normandy studio.

Hockney’s artistic genius extends to a variety of mediums, including pencil, pastel, ink, and watercolour, with the artist also showcasing his prowess with a 35mm camera and various iPhone and iPad apps. The exhibition boasts around 160 works from both public and private collections, including those contributed by the artist himself, thus making it a truly enriching and mesmerizing experience for art aficionados.

Senior curator of contemporary collections at the National Portrait Gallery, Sarah Howgate, expressed her excitement over the restaging of the exhibition, stating that the addition of Hockney’s new vibrant and insightful painted portraits will truly captivate visitors. The reopening of the National Portrait Gallery after a £41.3m refurbishment, which lasted three years, has brought forth a delightful summer treat for art lovers with the extraordinary works of David Hockney.

As the “David Hockney: Drawing from Life” exhibition debuts on November 2, admirers of both Hockney’s unrivalled talent and Harry Styles’ magnetic appeal will undoubtedly be drawn to the National Portrait Gallery for an unforgettable artistic journey.